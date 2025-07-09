Moto G96 5G launched in India at Rs 17999 with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 50MP Sony Lytia camera and more Motorola launches Moto G96 5G, featuring a 144Hz curved pOLED display, a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C camera, an IP68 rating, vegan leather design and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. It will go on sale from July 16 onwards.

New Delhi:

Motorola, one of the leading smartphone brands, has officially launched the new Moto G96 5G in the Indian market. The handset will be available in two variants- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which are priced at Rs 17999 and Rs 19999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Colour variants: The handset will be available in four colour variants- Cattleya Orchid, Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures and Dresden Blue.

Availability: The smartphone will be available starting July 16 via Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Performance and display

The handset features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit 3D curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits peak brightness.

The display is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Moto G96 5G is backed by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip.

The smartphone runs on the Android 15 operating system, which is based on Hello UI.

It features 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The smartphone comes with 3 years of security updates.

The screen also supports water touch technology, which makes it usable even when it is wet.

Camera capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the new Moto G96 5G comes with a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide + macro shooter.

On the front, the device will come with a 32MP selfie shooter, which is capable of 4K video recording.

The handset is also loaded with Moto AI imaging tools, including AI Photo Enhancement for better shots and colours.

Battery, audio and build

Its smartphone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery and clubbed with a 33W TurboPower fast charging. Connectivity features include 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, dual SIM, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C.

The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The smartphone comes with a vegan leather finish, and it is protected by an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

It weighs 178.1grams and is 7.93mm thick.

Motorola’s new mid-range phone packs premium features, making it a compelling option in the sub-Rs 20000 5G smartphone market.