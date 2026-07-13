Moto G77 Power with 7000mAh battery launched in India: Price, offers and full features

New Delhi:

Motorola just rolled out the Moto G77 Power in India, opening sales right after its July 8 launch. You only get one variant: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The device is priced at Rs. 25,999 and available for purchase from Flipkart or Motorola India’s online store.

The device is available in three Pantone-inspired colour options:

Fuchsia Red

Impenetrable

Nautical Blue

Bank offers and discount offers

If you are buying with credit cards from IDFC First Bank, Kotak, ICICI, or SBI, you can grab an instant Rs. 2,500 discount. If you are a Jio user, then you will get a few extra perks too: 500GB of cloud storage for 18 months and free access to the Google Gemini Pro plan.

Moto G77 Power: Features and specifications

The Moto G77 Power will run on the Android 16 operating system with Motorola’s Hello UI on top. Motorola promises one year of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Display details

The G77 comes with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of brightness. The screen stretches edge to edge, boasting a 90.97 per cent screen-to-body ratio and that same 120Hz rate for touch sampling- great if you are into gaming or just scrolling a lot.

Motorola gave it an IP64 rating, so you do not have to sweat splashes or dust.

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400

Performance comes from the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Battery

The handset is backed by a huge 7,000mAh battery and the company claims that it will last up to 59 hours on one charge. When you do need to top up, there is a 30W fast wired charging, plus 6W reverse wired charging for juicing up your accessories.

Camera features

Cameras here is solid aas you will get a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor that captures a 120-degree field of view.

There is also a 2-in-1 light sensor to tidy up your photos. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front camera that shoots up to 2K video at 30fps.

Connectivity and other features

For security, you have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock. In terms of connectivity, it covers the essentials: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C.

So, considering the specifications with a huge battery, smooth display, and all-round performance, the Moto G77 Power fits the bill for anyone after a reliable, long-lasting phone under Rs. 30,000.