Moto G67 Power goes on sale in India with Rs 1,000 discount: How to avail the offer The Moto G67 Power, launched last week in India, is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and is available in a single variant.

New Delhi:

Motorola has recently launched its Moto G67 Power smartphone in India. Within a week of its launch, the smartphone is now available for sale across the country. Key features of the smartphone include a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 30W wired fast charging, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, and the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Moto G67 Power India price, offers, and availability

The Moto G67 Power is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India.

Bank Offer: Interested buyers can get a Rs 1,000 instant discount when using an SBI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, or Bajaj Finance transaction, bringing the effective price down to Rs 14,999.

Jio Benefits: Moto G67 Power 5G buyers can also avail total benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Reliance Jio on the Rs 449 prepaid plan, as confirmed by the company. This includes Rs 2,000 in cashback and additional partner coupons worth Rs 8,000.

The smartphone is available for purchase via Flipkart, the Motorola website, and select retail stores across India. It comes in three coloirs: Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro.

Moto G67 Power 5G specifications

The Moto G67 Power 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla 7i protection.

Durability: The device is built with MIL-810H military-grade certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Performance: It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM, and supports Google's Gemini AI features. The phone ships with Android 15-based Hello UI out of the box.

Cameras: The rear setup features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a "two-in-one Flicker" lens. For the front, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Dimensions: The handset houses a substantial 7,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. Its dimensions are 166.23×76.5×8.6mm, and it weighs approximately 210g.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra leak suggests faster wireless charging and larger display