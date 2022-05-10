Moto Edge 30 price leaked ahead of its India launch, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FLIPKART Moto Edge 30

Moto Edge 30 smartphone is set to launch in India on 12 May 2022. The Edge 30 smartphone has already launched in the selected international markets and it will launch with the same specifications in the Indian market.

Recently the price of the upcoming handset got revealed and, if we believe the new leak by Tipster Abhishek Yadav, then the upcoming Moto Edge 30 5G will be priced at Rs 27,999.

Motorola is said to come with a launch offer where the customers will get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 or get a cashback on selected bank cards.

In case the leaked price is true, the Moto Edge 30 will stand under a cutthroat competition against handsets like Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, OnePlus Nord 2 and some of the Realme devices which stand under the same price vicinity or you may say, they stand under the Rs 30,000 category.

On the specification front, the upcoming Moto Edge 30 will feature a 6.5-inch pOLED Full HD+ display. For selfies, the device comes with a 32MP front camera and on the rear panel, the device will come with a triple-camera setup- a 50MP main camera sensor + a 50MP ultrawide camera + a 2MP depth sensor.

For battery, the device comes with a 4,020 mAh battery and 33W fast charging. Motorola has further claimed that the Edge 30 is the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone to date.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, the handset will come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and will run on Android 12 OS, layered with MyUX UI on the top.