Mobile recharge gets costlier: India's top telco discontinues popular 1GB/day plan

Last year in July, Indian mobile users were shocked when all private telecom operators including Jio, Airtel and Vi, hiked their recharge plan prices. While this year has not seen any similar price hikes, operators have been adjusting some plan benefits. Recently, however, India's largest telecom operator, Jio, removed its 1GB per day plans from its offerings.

The company's portfolio no longer includes any recharge plan that offers 1GB of data per day. The popular plan, which has now been discontinued, offered 1GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Jio now offers 1.5GB/day plans

Now, Jio's daily data plans start from Rs 299 for 28 days of service. This means users who previously subscribed to the Rs 249 plan will have to spend an additional Rs 50. For this price, they will get a more generous 1.5GB of data per day, along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily.

Jio is still offering its value recharge plan for Rs 189, which provides unlimited calling, a total of 2GB of data, and 300 SMS for 28 days.

It's not certain whether Jio will reintroduce prepaid plans that provide 1GB of daily data. However, according to a report from TelecomTalk, a source familiar with the company's plans mentioned that Jio will still have this option available, but it will only be sold through stores or retailers.

This change is expected to boost Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. With the new setup, customers are likely to recharge their plans more often or choose more expensive packages. This will lead to an increase in the company’s overall earnings.

Aritel and Vi still offer 1GB/day plan

In comparison, Airtel and Vi are still offering 1GB per day plans, but they are priced higher at Rs 299. Interestingly, for the same price of Rs 299, Jio offers 1.5GB of daily data.

