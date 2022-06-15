Microsoft retires Internet Explorer, Edge to take over automatically: Know the benefits

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Edge Browser

Microsoft has reportedly will start to redirect Internet Explorer users to its Edge browser automatically. The update will be applicable to all the users over the next few months. As we have been hearing, Internet Explorer has been retired today and consumers- users or business owners who use the browser will initiate to witness a prompt soon about the new application which will redirect them to the Edge browser.

As per the report of The Verge, the new redirection is the very first step which states that the Internet Explorer has been completely wiped off from the PCs and laptops. It is further stated that Microsoft has been further planning to issue an update which will disable the ageing browser in the near future.

In reference to the above statement, Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise explained, “Eventually, Internet Explorer will be disabled permanently as part of a future Windows Update, at which point the Internet Explorer icons on their devices will be removed,”.

The redirection process to Edge from Explorer will transfer the user’s data- passwords, favourites, and other settings from Internet Explorer. The Edge browser will have a “reload in IE mode” option which will be situated at the toolbar- this will make it easy for the user to access the special mode that Microsoft has built in the Edge browser.

Furthermore, IE mode has been designed to support the older ActiveX controls, which are being used on many sites.

As the Internet Explorer retires today, all the supported versions of Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT will be highly impacted today, as per The Verge.

This is a must to mention that the Internet Explorer might exist for a little longer so that the users could understand how the Edge browser is taking over the platform. And Microsoft has made it very clear by stating: “the future of Internet Explorer is in Microsoft Edge.”