Microsoft outage: What caused it, who all are affected and how long will it take to fix?

Microsoft is reportedly working hard to get its service back online, after witnessing a massive outage which has knocked out millions of users across the world who are dependent on Outlook, Teams, Microsoft 365, and a bunch of other apps. The trouble started on November 12 and has escalated through Friday (November 13, 2026), impacting many businesses, government offices and airlines all over the world, including in India.

Not only businesses, the operations and email support for leading airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India and more are facing disruption due to outage, causing lot of communication gap. Although Microsoft have stated that some of its latest fixes are working, but everything is yet to be restored, without specifying the expected timeline.

With the outage, airline operations have been impacked where Spice Jet cancelled three flights. Reports suggested that the airlines cancelled three major flights, departing from:

Delhi to Pune

Leh and Mumbai

Delhi-Darbhanga

Delhi-Bombay

What really caused the outage?

Microsoft has been digging reasons which has straight caused to a failure inside its own infrastructure. The heart of the issue was a key process that handles secure connections. When that broke down, their servers got overwhelmed and stopped responding.

Automated checks failed, and as more servers went offline, the pressure shifted to the ones still running. Those eventually started failing too, and the whole thing spiralled.

At the same time, Microsoft had just rolled out a network configuration change that lined up suspiciously with the start of the outage. They are rolling back those changes and patching things to steady the ship.

But it is good to know that they have not found any sign of a cyberattack or anything malicious behind the outage cased.

Who to blame for the Microsoft outage?

From what many reports have stated and what we know, this outage sits with Microsoft’s own infrastructure and operations teams. They control the servers, set up the network, and handle the cleanup.

Microsoft has not singled out any individual or team, though. They have rather promised a full report once things are back to normal, so we will have to wait for the details.

Why is it taking so long to fix the issue

It turns out that bringing servers back online is not as simple as flipping a switch.

Some servers just froze up again as soon as they started taking traffic. So, Microsoft’s engineers have been busy:

Redirecting traffic

Restarting servers

Boosting capacity to prevent more crashes

They have also patched some of the authentication and routing systems.

When will everything finally work again?

As of now, on November 13, Microsoft said that things are looking better, and they are keeping a close eye on the fixes. The company has not set any fixed deadline for full recovery, by the time of writing. But it seem to be a tough call, as the entire team has been working on to pulling up the server back to reconnect professionals as well as users across the world. But, at present, people might still face some issues with Outlook, Teams or other Microsoft 365 apps.

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