Microsoft outage hits thousands globally, 1.3 lakh users report problems accessing Outlook

Washington:

Thousands of users faced disruptions in accessing Microsoft's platforms, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Microsoft 365 on Thursday and in the wee hours of Friday. Around 1.3 lakh users on outage tracker Downdetector reported problems accessing Outlook just after 1 pm. Thousands also reported issues with Microsoft's workplace messaging app Teams, as well as its AI assistant Copilot and wider Microsoft 365 services. At the time of writing the news, Microsoft's Outlook platform is still not working. Acknowledging the disruptions, the Microsoft-based tech giant said it was aware of users "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas.

In a post on X, the company said, "We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543." "While we're working to mitigate impact, we've confirmed the issue may affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region, more information will be provided in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543," it added.

Earlier in the day, the company said it had "successfully restored" problems related to Microsoft Teams in North America, although some users continued to report connectivity issues.

Microsoft replaces ChatGPT and Claude models with its own AI to cut costs

Microsoft is taking a new direction with artificial intelligence by moving away from heavy reliance on OpenAI and Anthropic. They are choosing their own in-house models instead. As per Bloomberg, Microsoft has started rolling out its MAI models behind the scenes, handling tens of thousands of AI requests every week in tools like Excel and Outlook.

It comes down to cost and control. Running sophisticated AI is not cheap, as these models require enormous computing power. The more people use features like AI in Office apps, the higher the bill climbs. Microsoft pays by the token for every AI response, and with millions of customers, expenses add up fast. Even with a close partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft doesn’t want to get boxed in or watch costs keep rising as AI gets more deeply baked into its software.

Microsoft’s AI lead, Mustafa Suleyman, has already pointed out that paying for outside AI eats into profits. That is why the company is pushing to bring more of its AI in-house. It is not just about money; it’s about control by owning the tech and shaping it to fit Microsoft’s needs.

-With AP Inputs.

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