Microsoft explains cause of global outage, says 'not related to cyber or AI'; apologises to users

Microsoft apologised to its customers and partners following a global outage that disrupted several of its services, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Copilot. The company said it was witnessing "broad recovery and stability" across its services and also clarified the cause of the disruption, attributing it to "a technical issue not related to cyber or AI/agents".

Microsoft issues statement

In a statement posted on X, Microsoft said the disruption was caused by a technical issue linked to an earlier network capacity upgrade, which surfaced following a recent network change. The company clarified that the incident was not related to a cyberattack or artificial intelligence (AI) agents.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. This was a technical issue not related to cyber or AI/agents. The incident was introduced by an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a recent network change," Microsoft stated on X.

The company said it had addressed the underlying issue and was continuing to restore services for customers and regions that were still experiencing disruptions.

Explaining the restoration process, Microsoft said services were brought back gradually, with stability being validated at each stage, given the scale of demand. "While this took longer, it helped ensure a stable restoration. We will provide a full post-incident report once our review is complete," the company said.

Microsoft global outage

The global outage left millions of users unable to access Microsoft services for nearly 24 hours, disrupting businesses, schools, government agencies and airline operations across at least 74 countries, including the United States.

Key services affected included Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Copilot. The disruption also affected airline operations worldwide, prompting several major Indian carriers to issue advisories to passengers. In addition, AI service connectors used by OpenAI and Anthropic were impacted.

Data from outage-tracking platform Downdetector underscored the scale of the disruption, with reports of Outlook outages peaking at 138,058 around 1 pm ET before dropping to 34,490 by Thursday evening.

Reports of issues with Microsoft 365 also declined to nearly 13,000 by 5.47 pm ET, while 763 users reported problems with Teams during the same period.

Microsoft said it would release a detailed post-incident report after completing its review of the disruption, as its services continued to return to stable operations.

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