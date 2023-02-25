Meta rolls out its paid verification in Australia and New Zealand: Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta

Meta has rolled out its paid subscription plan for its Instagram and Facebook for platform users who are based in New Zealand and Australia.

The subscription plan will be called as "Meta Verified" which further offers a verified label, access to customer support, better protection from impersonation, improved reach and exclusive stickers on Instagram and Facebook, as per the report of TechCrunch.

Earlier, in February 2023, the company announced that it is testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook for $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

Moreover, users could look at the benefits offered by the subscription and the procedure to join on the official website of the company.

As Meta is slowly rolling out the plan, users might not be able to see the option to purchase it right away, stated the report.

There are separate plans for both- Instagram and Facebook, (two social media platforms from Meta) and at present, only the web plan is available for Facebook users only.

So, if users need to purchase the Meta Verified for both platforms, then they will have to pay $27 per month for the services.

For Meta Verified, it has been stated that the users have to be at least 18 years of age, such as posting, have a history of recent activity and have a profile photo which matches the government ID they have provided.

As of now, Meta subscribers cannot change their profile name, username, date of birth, or profile picture without unsubscribing and reapplying.

