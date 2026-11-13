Meta rolls out global AI age detection to strengthen teen safety on social media

Meta is rolling out its AI-based age checks worldwide this month, aiming to catch teens who lied about their age when signing up for Instagram. The point is to boost online safety and make sure young users get the right protections, even if they say they are adults during sign-up.

This move comes as the social media giant faced huge pressure from regulators and critics worried about teens’ safety on social media.

How will the AI-based age detection feature work?

Meta's AI scans users’ activity and posts to spot teens, even if their profile says they are over 18. If the system flags someone as a teenager, Meta automatically applies its Teen Account protections. The company already tested the system in places like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia and says it saw good results- good enough to go global.

For parents in the US with teens on Instagram, users will see notifications about these new rules starting this month. Meta also plans to bring the same age-checking tech to Facebook and Threads later this year.

So, what do Teen Accounts actually do?

If you are under 13, you cannot use Meta’s platforms at all. For young teens, their accounts come with extra restrictions on who they can contact, what they see, and how long they are online. The idea is to keep screen time and exposure to risky content in check.

Meta already pushes teens to log off Instagram after an hour and mutes notifications at night to help them get sleep. Now, it is adding even more limits, like a hard two-hour daily cap and restrictions on seeing likes or reactions from other teens. There are also new prompts to nudge teens into taking breaks, more alerts for parents about their kids’ activity, and stricter controls on sensitive searches (like for self-harm or eating disorders) that could notify parents.

Meta's global expansion of these protections comes at a tense moment. US states are suing the company, saying it has not done enough to stop harmful, addictive behaviour or age misrepresentation among teens. In August, Meta reportedly agreed to a USD 18 billion settlement, promising new screen-time, nighttime, and feature restrictions for under-18 users.

Meanwhile, Australia is further attempting to ban social media for kids under the age of 16 and it is further facing its own legal pushback. Some groups are challenging the law’s constitutionality and the research behind it.

Meta is not shy about its opinion here; the company is urging other platforms like TikTok and YouTube to put similar age checks and teen safeguards in place.

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