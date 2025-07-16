Meta removes over 10 million fake accounts in push to promote original creators

Meta, one of the leading social media platforms (like Instagram, Facebook, more), has reportedly taken down over 10 million fake accounts that impersonated real creators and removed 500,000 spam accounts from Facebook. The company said that these content creators who are using a copy-paste methodology were reposting other people’s content without any meaningful edits or credits- a behaviour which is now being penalised heavily.
This new move is aiming to clean up Facebook feeds, reduce clutter from recycled memes and viral videos, and ensure original creators get the visibility and monetisation they deserve.
Meta tightens rules on recycled content
Starting early 2025, Meta began targeting accounts exhibiting patterns of:
- Fake engagement
- Content reposting without credit
- Monetisation schemes using reused viral content
These accounts will now face reduced visibility, loss of monetisation access, and even suspension for repeat offences. Meta clarifies that remixing or reacting is still acceptable, but only when it adds real value to the content.
Attribution tools to support real creators
To help elevate authentic voices, Meta is testing attribution tools that automatically link back to the original creator whenever duplicate content is detected. The platform’s algorithm will also demote recycled videos, boosting the visibility of the original versions.
Creators who post unedited or slightly modified content will not be allowed to earn under Meta’s monetisation programs. Simply adding a watermark or combining clips won’t be enough, according to the new rules.
New best practices for creators
Meta is also offering guidance to help genuine creators thrive:
- Share original content
- Focus on authentic storytelling
- Avoid unnecessary hashtags or watermarks
- Use relevant and high-quality captions
Global impact and rollout
While no Downdetector outage has been reported due to the amendments made on the social media page, users worldwide are noticing a shift in what appears on their feeds, especially as Meta’s new rules roll out gradually to avoid impacting real creators.
With this massive clean-up, Meta has been focusing on building a more authentic and supportive platform- one where creative work is respected and rewarded, not recycled for quick clicks.
