Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Meta purged over 43 million bad pieces of content from India in March on FB, Insta

Meta purged over 43 million bad pieces of content from India in March on FB, Insta

Of the other 4,946 reports where the specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 1,656 reports in total. The remaining 3,290 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2023 18:44 IST
Meta, bad pieces, March, facebook, Instagram
Image Source : FILE Meta purged over 43 million bad pieces of content from India

 Meta has recently stated that it took down around 38.4 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 4.61 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in March from India. Between March 1-31, Facebook received 7,193 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism and said that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,903 cases. These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc said Meta in its monthly report in compliance with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

"Of the other 5,290 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 1,300 reports in total. The remaining 3,990 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned," Meta added.

On Instagram, the company has reportedly received around 9,226 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism. 

It informed, "Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 4,280 cases."

Of the other 4,946 reports where the specialised review was needed, Meta reviewed content and took action on 1,656 reports in total. The remaining 3,290 reports on Instagram were reviewed but may not have been actioned. Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

Related Stories
Donald Trump back on Instagram and Facebook, after two years of ban

Donald Trump back on Instagram and Facebook, after two years of ban

Meta delays budgets for setting teams, Mark Zuckerberg might be planning to layoff more employees

Meta delays budgets for setting teams, Mark Zuckerberg might be planning to layoff more employees

Facebook will now let users know why they see ads

Facebook will now let users know why they see ads

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

After Twitter, Meta announces paid blue verification service on Facebook, Instagram

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick: Here are the pricing

Meta testing new 'Roll Call' feature for Messenger

Meta testing new 'Roll Call' feature for Messenger

Meta rolls out its paid verification in Australia and New Zealand: Know how it works

Meta rolls out its paid verification in Australia and New Zealand: Know how it works

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

Meta brings AI chatbot with own large language model for researchers

Instagram age verification test now applicable to 6 more countries for security

Instagram age verification test now applicable to 6 more countries for security

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Google, Meta file lawsuit against South Korean data watchdog's ruling

Facebook parent Meta plans new layoffs, says Report

Facebook parent Meta plans new layoffs, says Report

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

WhatsApp beta testers rolling out profile icons for group chats: Know-more

'I’ve made the difficult decision'- Mark Zuckerberg to cut 10,000 jobs at Meta

'I’ve made the difficult decision'- Mark Zuckerberg to cut 10,000 jobs at Meta

Meta to layoff another 10,000 employees: Will India be safe?

Meta to layoff another 10,000 employees: Will India be safe?

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Amazon announces second largest round of layoffs in company’s history I CHECK DETAILS

Facebook update: Now play games during video calls on Messenger

Facebook update: Now play games during video calls on Messenger

Meta reduced several office perks, employees expressed their unhappiness

Meta reduced several office perks, employees expressed their unhappiness

Meta employees at risk as the company set to cut down around 4K high-skilled jobs

Meta employees at risk as the company set to cut down around 4K high-skilled jobs

Meta prepares fresh round of layoffs beginning today, to cut around 4,000 high-skilled jobs

Meta prepares fresh round of layoffs beginning today, to cut around 4,000 high-skilled jobs

Meta layoff: Most staffers who combat misinformation lost their jobs

Meta layoff: Most staffers who combat misinformation lost their jobs

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information on iOS

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information on iOS

How to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple phones? Here are the tips

How to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple phones? Here are the tips

Meta brings improved avatars for users

Meta brings improved avatars for users

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surges over $10 billion after strong results, 2 layoff rounds

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surges over $10 billion after strong results, 2 layoff rounds

Meta seeks OpenAI's help to create AI coding assistant for its engineers

Meta seeks OpenAI's help to create AI coding assistant for its engineers

ALSO READ: Hackers on Telegram are selling new malware to target macOS users

ALSO READ: Demand for AI jobs in India are up by 11% amid talent scarcity

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News