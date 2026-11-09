Meta Muse Voice launched with real-time AI conversations and animated avatars

Meta, a company behind the most popular social media platform has introduced Muse Voice, which will enable the people to talk to its Muse AI assistant by simply using thier voice in real time. The new feature runs on Muse Realtime Avatar technology, so the assistant's avatar moves its face and hands while it speaks. Users will be able to choose or pick one of the three formats:

A video call with the avatar

Voice only

Or the avatar sitting beside a normal chat window

Muse Voice will be rolled out in the US market first, and will follow to the other markets over the period of time.

Muse Voice: Where it works and how to start?

The update will be supportive to covers mobile, web and Mac. Once it arrives, you tap the phone icon in the Muse interface and choose how you want to talk to the assistant. In the video-call mode the avatar's expressions and gestures follow the mood and tone of the conversation.

As with Google's Gemini Live, you can interrupt. There is no need to wait for the assistant to finish before you ask something else or change the subject you already mentioned. Meta said that Muse is capable of handling ordinary conversation, search queries and other tasks within its agentic abilities.

Voices, personality and what comes next

Users are said to get the options to choose from hundreds of voices and styles to give Muse a different personality as per the choice- to give more personalized experinece. Meta has further confirmed that Muse Voice is coming to its AI glasses and to the Muse Charm wearable, though it has not given a date for either.

US only for now

Muse Voice is available in the US market. Muse itself was launched there in September 2026 and later reached Canada. Users elsewhere (including India aswell), are not getting the access yet because of regional app store restrictions.

How Muse differs from Meta AI

Meta AI, the chatbot inside WhatsApp and other Meta apps, answers one session at a time. Muse adds agentic abilities, animated avatars and long-term memory, which is how Meta separates the two products.

ALSO READ:

Meta rolls out new AI tools to detect child sexual exploitation content on Facebook, Instagram

Meta Muse AI Agent arrives on Mac with support for complex tasks: What to know?

Meta Luna Smart Glasses could ditch cameras, focus on AI and audio features: Good idea or bad?