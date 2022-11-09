Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Meta fires more than 11,000 employees, to pay 16 weeks of base salary and more

Meta fires more than 11,000 employees, to pay 16 weeks of base salary and more

Meta has started the major job cut from today onwards and removed 11000 workforces to cut the costs of the company. Mark Zuckerberg said that the company will be paying 16 weeks of base salary along with two additional weeks of salary for each year of service provided to the organisation.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: November 09, 2022 17:29 IST
Meta
Image Source : META Meta

Meta Platforms Inc. has been reportedly planning to begin a major job cut starting today itself. As per the people who are familiar with the concern and are a part of the plan to reduce the workforce to cut the cost of the company. The action has been taken by the company post witnessing that the social-media giant is witnessing continuous disappointing earnings along with a major drop in revenue.

In an official blog, Mark Zuckerberg- Meta's Chief Executive stated, "Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history. I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go,".  

He further added, "We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1.”

India Tv - Facebook

Image Source : FACEBOOK Facebook

The staff reductions are Meta’s first major budget cut since the inception of the company Facebook in 2004. The company has shown a sharp slowing down process under the digital advertising revenue, an economy jiggling on the edge of the recession and Mark’s major investment in a speculative virtual-reality push called the metaverse.

Related Stories
Delhi High Court dismisses plea of Facebook India challenging CCI's probe order

Delhi High Court dismisses plea of Facebook India challenging CCI's probe order

Spending long hours on social media platforms will result in depression

Spending long hours on social media platforms will result in depression

Mark Zuckerberg loses 119 million followers on Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg loses 119 million followers on Facebook

WhatsApp down: Messaging platform back after longest-ever global outage

WhatsApp down: Messaging platform back after longest-ever global outage

Facebook parent Meta's quarterly profit declines to $4.4 billion

Facebook parent Meta's quarterly profit declines to $4.4 billion

Facebook picks 15 Indian online communities for the accelerator programme

Facebook picks 15 Indian online communities for the accelerator programme

Twitter, Facebook users to get complaints panels in 3 months as Centre amends IT rules

Twitter, Facebook users to get complaints panels in 3 months as Centre amends IT rules

After Twitter, Facebook parent Meta plans to lay off 'thousands' of employees this week, says Report

After Twitter, Facebook parent Meta plans to lay off 'thousands' of employees this week, says Report

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms laying off thousands of employees today: Reports

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirms laying off thousands of employees today: Reports

Meta fires more than 11,000 employees, to pay 16 weeks of base salary and more

Meta fires more than 11,000 employees, to pay 16 weeks of base salary and more

The company has stated that the employees who will be laid off will get 16 weeks of base pay salary along with two additional weeks for each year of service provided to the social media platfrom.

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News