Meta brings Instagram Teen Accounts to India: Safety features and Parental Controls explained

Meta has officially launched Instagram Teen Accounts in India, which aims at creating a safer and more age-appropriate online space for teenagers. With built-in privacy settings, restricted interactions and parental controls, the new feature ensures that young users have a secure digital experience.

Furthermore, Meta is introducing an age verification system to prevent minors from misrepresenting their age.

Instagram Teen Accounts: Key safety features

Meta has designed Instagram Teen Accounts with multiple security measures enabled by default for users under 16 years old (or under 18 in some cases). These include:

Private accounts: By default, teen accounts are private, allowing only approved followers to view posts and interact. Messaging restrictions: Teen users can only receive messages from people they already follow. Sensitive content control: The strictest content filter is automatically applied to reduce exposure to inappropriate content. Limited interactions: Teen accounts cannot be tagged or mentioned by unknown users, and the Hidden Words feature filters offensive language. Time limit reminders: Teens receive alerts after 60 minutes of daily app usage. Sleep mode: Notifications are muted between 10 PM and 7 AM to promote healthy screen time habits.

Parental Supervision Features for Instagram Teen Accounts

To further enhance safety, Instagram Teen Accounts come with supervision tools for parents, allowing them to:

Monitor recent conversations: Parents can view a list of people their teen has messaged in the past seven days (without reading messages).

Set daily time limits: Once the set usage limit is reached, the teen cannot access Instagram.

Restrict Instagram usage at certain hours: Parents can block access at night or at specific times.

With these new features, Meta aims to make Instagram a safer platform for teenagers in India, balancing privacy, security, and parental oversight.

