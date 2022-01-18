Tuesday, January 18, 2022
     
Meta appoints Meghna Apparao as the Director of e-commerce for India market

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has appointed Meghna Apparao as the Director of e-commerce in India. Megha will be leading the strategy and solutions which will be focused on the company's e-commerce advertisers in India.  

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 18, 2022 16:50 IST
Highlights

  • Meghna's appointment comes on the back of a series of senior leadership recruitments
  • Meghna will spearhead Meta's strategic relationship with India's leading brands
  • Apparao comes with 20 years of experience in senior sales, marketing, and business strategy roles

Meta (formerly Facebook) on Tuesday appointed Meghna Apparao as the Director of e-commerce in India to lead the strategy and solutioning that is focused on the company's e-commerce advertisers.

Apparao's appointment comes on the back of a series of senior leadership recruitments in the past two years, and many in the recent months, across policy, partnerships, and other key verticals, demonstrating the company's expanding charter and commitment to India.

"I am thrilled to welcome Meghna as she joins our team to lead this mandate and to shape the role our apps can play in enabling the growth of some of India's largest online and retail businesses," Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Global Business Group at Meta in India said in a statement.

As a part of her role, Apparao will spearhead the company's strategic relationship with the country's leading brands in the e-commerce space, enabling a stronger partnership through Meta platform solutions.

Apparao comes with 20 years of experience in senior sales, marketing, and business strategy roles at companies such as Unilever, Amazon, Godrej, and Licious. Her last assignment was with Licious, where she was the Chief Business Officer.

In 2018, she was also selected for the Chevening Fellowship program at the University of Oxford.

