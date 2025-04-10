Meta accused of targeting vulnerable teens with Ads: Whistleblower drops shocking claims Former Meta executive Sarah Wynn-Williams has alleged that the company knowingly targeted emotionally vulnerable teenagers with ads. Speaking during a U.S. Senate hearing, she claimed Meta identified when teens felt "worthless or helpless" and shared that data with advertisers to boost sales.

A former top executive at Meta, Sarah Wynn-Williams, has come forward with alarming claims about the company’s ad targeting practices. Speaking at a U.S. Senate hearing, Wynn-Williams, who served as Facebook’s Director of Global Public Policy, alleged that Meta knowingly served advertisements to emotionally vulnerable teenagers, particularly when they felt “worthless or helpless.”

Targeting teens when they feel down

According to Wynn-Williams, Meta could detect when teens aged 13 to 17 were experiencing low self-esteem or emotional distress, and would use that data to target them with specific ads. “It could identify when they were feeling worthless or helpless or like a failure, and [Meta] would take that information and share it with advertisers,” she stated.

The strategy was reportedly designed to exploit moments when teens were more likely to spend money. Advertisers, she said, know that individuals feeling low are more prone to impulsive purchases — a tactic Meta allegedly enabled.

Beauty and weight loss Ads aimed at insecure teens

Wynn-Williams went on to explain that if a teen girl deleted a selfie, Meta could alert advertisers to promote beauty products, assuming a dip in confidence. In more troubling cases, she said young girls were even shown weight loss ads, reinforcing negative body image concerns.

Teens seen as ‘Most Valuable’ for advertising

Highlighting the company’s mindset, Wynn-Williams claimed that one Meta business leader told her that teens were “the most valuable segment of the population” for advertisers. He allegedly said the company should be “trumpeting it from the rooftops.”

Meta responds: Claims are “False”

Meta has strongly denied the accusations. In a statement to TechCrunch, the company called Wynn-Williams’ testimony “divorced from reality and riddled with false claims.”

Senators express concern over Instagram’s impact

Beyond ad practices, the hearing also touched on Meta’s dealings with China and Instagram’s past links to declining mental health among children — a recurring concern for U.S. lawmakers.

The allegations have reignited scrutiny over how tech giants manage data and influence young users.