Massive discounts on top geyser brands, offering up to 50% discount

With winter approaching, the demand for hot water rises, often driving up geyser and water heater prices. However, the best time to purchase one at a lower cost is now. Flipkart and Amazon are currently hosting their biggest sales of the year, offering branded geysers at discounts of up to 50%.

There are two types of geysers available both online and offline, those running on gas and electricity, and both types are currently offered with substantial discounts. If you're in need of a geyser for the upcoming winter season, this is a great opportunity to buy one at a more affordable price.

Here are some geyser offers you can take advantage of:

Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Geyser

Original Price: Rs 9,500

Discounted Price: Rs 5,399 (43% off)

Monthly EMI option available at Rs 262

10 replacements available on Amazon

Havells Instanio 10 L Geyser

Original Price: Rs 14,290

Discounted Price: Rs 6,499 (55% off)

Monthly EMI option available at Rs 315

Pre-delivery and 10-day replacement are available on Amazon

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Geyser

Original Price: Rs 13,150

Discounted Price: Rs 5,499 (58% off)

Monthly EMI option available at Rs 267

Free delivery and 10-day replacement warranty offered on Amazon

Don't miss out on these fantastic geyser deals and ensure you have a reliable source of hot water for the winter season.

