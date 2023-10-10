Tuesday, October 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Massive discounts on top geyser brands, offering up to 50% discount

Massive discounts on top geyser brands, offering up to 50% discount

Both Flipkart and Amazon are presently running their largest sales of the year, presenting branded geysers with discounts of up to 50%. Geysers, available in both gas and electric variants, are currently on offer with significant discounts, making it an ideal time to purchase.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2023 14:43 IST
geysers
Image Source : FREEPIK Massive discounts on top geyser brands, offering up to 50 per cent discounts

With winter approaching, the demand for hot water rises, often driving up geyser and water heater prices. However, the best time to purchase one at a lower cost is now. Flipkart and Amazon are currently hosting their biggest sales of the year, offering branded geysers at discounts of up to 50%.

There are two types of geysers available both online and offline, those running on gas and electricity, and both types are currently offered with substantial discounts. If you're in need of a geyser for the upcoming winter season, this is a great opportunity to buy one at a more affordable price.

Here are some geyser offers you can take advantage of:

Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Geyser

  •    Original Price: Rs 9,500
  •    Discounted Price: Rs 5,399 (43% off)
  •    Monthly EMI option available at Rs 262
  •    10 replacements available on Amazon

Havells Instanio 10 L Geyser

  •    Original Price: Rs 14,290
  •    Discounted Price: Rs 6,499 (55% off)
  •    Monthly EMI option available at Rs 315
  •    Pre-delivery and 10-day replacement are available on Amazon

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Geyser

Related Stories
Amazon to introduce limited ads on Prime Video in 2024: Know more

Amazon to introduce limited ads on Prime Video in 2024: Know more

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale page is Live: Here's all you need to know

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale page is Live: Here's all you need to know

Amazon Great Indian Festival opens Oct 8: Exciting offers on smartphones, electronics, and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival opens Oct 8: Exciting offers on smartphones, electronics, and more

Myntra's 'Big Fashion Festival' to kick off on October 7: Details

Myntra's 'Big Fashion Festival' to kick off on October 7: Details

Amazon faces backlash as AI-generated book rip-offs hit shelves

Amazon faces backlash as AI-generated book rip-offs hit shelves

Vivo Y17s- the latest addition to its Y series

Vivo Y17s- the latest addition to its Y series

Amazon takes on Starlink with Project Kuiper's inaugural satellite launch

Amazon takes on Starlink with Project Kuiper's inaugural satellite launch

Score big savings on MacBook Air M1 and M2 during online sales event: Here's how

Score big savings on MacBook Air M1 and M2 during online sales event: Here's how

Mastering Flipkart Big billion Day Sale 2023 & Amazon sale: 'Your Ultimate Guide to Smart Shopping'

Mastering Flipkart Big billion Day Sale 2023 & Amazon sale: 'Your Ultimate Guide to Smart Shopping'

Amazon's ₹399 Prime shopping edition goes head-to-head with Flipkart VIP

Amazon's ₹399 Prime shopping edition goes head-to-head with Flipkart VIP

OnePlus products available below Rs 30,000 for festive gifting

OnePlus products available below Rs 30,000 for festive gifting

  •    Original Price: Rs 13,150
  •    Discounted Price: Rs 5,499 (58% off)
  •    Monthly EMI option available at Rs 267
  •    Free delivery and 10-day replacement warranty offered on Amazon

Don't miss out on these fantastic geyser deals and ensure you have a reliable source of hot water for the winter season.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Deals on iPhone 13, Airpods Pro 2 and more

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News