Mark Zuckerberg renamed Facebook Pay to Meta Pay- All you must know

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (Formally known as Facebook) has recently confirmed to rename their payment wallet- from Facebook Pay to Meta Pay.

Meta Pay will operate the same and easy, as it was for shopping, sending money, and donating to causes that the users care about on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and anywhere further, where Facebook Pay could be used.

Zuckerberg stated in his wall post on Facebook (Meta), stating: "But beyond the current features, we are working on something new -- a wallet for the metaverse that lets you securely manage your identity, what you own, and how you pay."

He further added: "In the future, there will be all sorts of digital items you might want to create or buy -- digital clothing, art, videos, music, experiences, virtual events, and more."

Zuckerberg further stated that the proof of ownership will be important, especially if users want to take some of these items with them across different services.

Ideally, users should be able to sign into any Metaverse experience and everything they have bought should be right there.

"There is a long way to get there, but this kind of interoperability will deliver much better experiences for people and larger opportunities for creators," Zuckerberg said.

Inputs from IANS