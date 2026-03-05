Mark Zuckerberg deposition examines Meta’s knowledge of teen social media risks in landmark trial

New Delhi:

Jurors in a bellwether trial examining the impact of social media on teenagers and children watched a recorded deposition of Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday. The testimony explored what Meta’s leadership knew from internal research about negative experiences faced by young users of Facebook and Instagram, and how the company responded over the years.

Prosecutors allege consumer protection violations

Prosecutors argue that Meta Platforms violated state consumer protection laws by failing to disclose what it knew about the dangers of social media addiction and child sexual exploitation on its platforms. Meta’s attorneys counter that the company discloses risks, works to remove harmful content, and acknowledges that some inappropriate material may still bypass its safety systems.

Internal emails and addiction concerns

In pretrial depositions recorded last year, prosecutors confronted Zuckerberg with internal communications and user emails dating back to 2008, during Facebook’s early years, that discussed “problematic” and addictive use of social media.

Previn Warren, an attorney for the state of New Mexico, asked Zuckerberg whether users had repeatedly described Meta’s products as addictive over the past 15 years.

Zuckerberg objected to the term.

“I think people sometimes use that word colloquially,” he said. “That’s not what we’re trying to do with the products, and it’s not how I think they work”.

However, he added that he wants to ensure the company understands user concerns so it can improve its products in ways people want.

Focus on teen engagement metrics

Zuckerberg acknowledged that in the company’s earlier years, he set goals to increase the amount of time teenagers spent on its platforms as part of efforts to grow revenue and expand the user base.

“Yes, I think we focused on time spent as one of the major engagement goals,” he said, noting that since 2017 the company has shifted its focus to other performance metrics.

Instagram cosmetic filter controversy

The deposition also examined Zuckerberg’s decision to lift a temporary Instagram ban on cosmetic filters that altered users’ appearances in ways critics said could promote plastic surgery.

“I care a lot about not cracking down on the ways that people can express themselves,” Zuckerberg said, adding that he did not find anecdotal examples presented at the time to be convincing evidence of harm.

Testimony from Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri

Earlier in the week, the New Mexico jury viewed testimony from Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. Prosecutors questioned him about Meta’s approach to safety, profits, and platform features, including policies affecting young users and potential unwanted communications with adults.

The deposition of Zuckerberg was recorded last year and shown during the fourth week of the civil trial in New Mexico. The case targets Meta, which also oversees WhatsApp.

Broader legal implications

The New Mexico trial, along with a separate case underway in Los Angeles, could influence thousands of similar lawsuits filed against social media companies across the United States.

Zuckerberg also testified last month in Los Angeles regarding young people’s use of Instagram and has previously answered questions from Congress about youth safety on Meta’s platforms.

During his 2024 congressional testimony, he apologised to families who believed social media tragedies had upended their lives. While he expressed sympathy and said he was “sorry for everything you have all been through,” he stopped short of accepting direct responsibility.

What the Meta trial means

The outcome of this bellwether trial may shape how courts address claims that social media platforms contributed to addiction, harmful content exposure, and risks to minors — potentially setting a precedent for future litigation involving Facebook and Instagram.