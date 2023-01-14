Makar Sankranti 2023: How to download festive wishes stickers

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp Stickers

Makar Sankranti is considered to be amongst the first few festivals of January which is celebrated when the sun changes it’s direction by shifting its trajectory towards the northern region of India. The sun enters the Capricorn zodiac sign, which is known as Makara in Hindi. Keeping aside the technicality, this festival is celebrated by Hindus who prefer to make a lot of donations- via food, clothing, money, etc. And families and friends wish each other via sending personal messages and but witnessing the fast life, the world has gone digital and majorly wishes are made via WhatsApp messages majorly.

There are various ways to wish your friends and family via messaging platforms by using festive-themed GIFs, emoticons, videos, photos, etc.

So, if you are willing to wish your dear ones on this festival, then here are some tips by which you could wish your acquaintances through WhatsApp. I am going to tell you how to download WhatsApp stickers for festive wishes:

Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. Search Makar Sankranti and you will find a number of apps with a good rating, which will have WhatsApp Stickers. Choose the sticker app of your choice Tap on download and install the sticker app. Wait for it to download and tap on the Open button on the same page. Select the sticker pack that you would like to use on WhatsApp by tapping on the '+' icon or the Add' button. After that open WhatsApp. Open any WhatsApp contact- individual or group where you would like to share stickers. Tap on the emoji icon in the text box. Now tap on the Sticker icon which is placed next to the GIF button on the bottom bar. Here you will be able to see the sticker pack that you have just added. Tap the sticker you want to share, then send it to people you know.

