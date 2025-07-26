Major smartphone launches in July 2025: Infinix Smart 10, Realme 15 Pro, iQOO Z10R, OnePlus Pad Lite and more The last week of July 2025 brought a wave of exciting tech launches in India. From affordable smartphones like the Infinix Smart 10 and realme Narzo 80 Lite to premium options like the Vivo X200 FE and iQOO Z10R, Indian consumers have plenty of new options.

As the month almost ended, July 2025 was all about new tech launches in the Indian market from the leading brands. From affordable smartphones like the Infinix Smart 10 and realme Narzo 80 Lite to premium options like the Vivo X200 FE and iQOO Z10R, the companies left no stone unturned by providing plenty of new options for the Indian customers

Realme also introduced new TWS earbuds and tablets to fit in the dominated market, while OnePlus debuted its budget-friendly Pad Lite- another budget tab to compete. Here's a quick recap of the top launches which took place this month.

Infinix Smart 10

The Infinix Smart 10 launched in India on July 25. While its official price is yet to be confirmed, the smartphone is expected to cost between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000, targeting budget-conscious users. It is already available in select global markets.

iQOO Z10R

Launched on July 24, the iQOO Z10R comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The 5G phone is priced at Rs 19,499 (128GB) and Rs 21,499 (256GB).

Realme 15 series

Realme launched the 15 Pro 5G and standard 15 5G on July 24. Both phones feature massive 7,000mAh batteries with 80W fast charging. Prices start at Rs 25,999 for the base model and Rs 31,999 for the Pro version.

Realme Buds T200

The realme Buds T200 TWS earphones also launched on July 24. Priced at Rs 1,999, these earbuds feature 32dB active noise cancellation, 12.4mm drivers, and will go on sale from August 1.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G

Launched on July 23, the new Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G comes with a 90Hz display, octa-core chipset, and up to 128GB storage. Prices are Rs 7,299 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 8,299 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

OnePlus Pad Lite

The OnePlus Pad Lite tablet was introduced on July 23 and comes with a large 9,340mAh battery and 33W charging. The Wi-Fi model costs Rs 15,999, while the LTE variant is priced at Rs 17,999.

Vivo X200 FE

Announced earlier this month, the Vivo X200 FE went on sale on July 23. It includes a Dimensity 9300+ chipset, 90W charging, and a 50MP triple rear camera with Zeiss optics. The base model is priced at Rs 54,999.