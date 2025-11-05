Maharashtra becomes India's first state to partner with Starlink, CM Fadnavis announces Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that the Maharashtra-Starlink collaboration will bolster the state's flagship Digital Maharashtra Mission and integrate seamlessly with its programs for electric vehicles (EVs), coastal development, and disaster management.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a partnership with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited to establish satellite-based internet services, becoming the first Indian state to formally collaborate with the American company. The government confirmed the partnership by signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink, which is the satellite-based internet service launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX, known for providing high-speed internet access even in remote areas.

Collaboration supports digital mission

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the collaboration on the social media platform X, stating, "It was wonderful to welcome Ms. Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink in Mumbai today, where the Government of Maharashtra signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited." He emphasised that the Maharashtra-Starlink collaboration supports the state's flagship Digital Maharashtra Mission and will integrate with its programs for electric vehicles (EV), coastal development, and disaster management.

Fadnavis stated that this collaboration will establish satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure in "remote and underserved areas and aspirational districts" such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim, and Dharashiv.

Expected launch

Starlink, one of the largest companies in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, possesses the largest number of communication satellites globally. The company has already received licenses and satellite authorisation to provide telecommunications services in India and has signed an agreement with the UIDAI to use an Aadhaar-based system for customer verification. Having opened its first office in India in Mumbai, Starlink expects to launch commercial services by December 2025.

CM Fadnavis concluded that this "historic decision" positions Maharashtra to lead India in satellite-enabled digital infrastructure. "This is a giant leap towards future-ready Maharashtra and setting the benchmark for Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji's Digital India mission at the grassroots ," he said.

