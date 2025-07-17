Made-in-India iPhones a hit: Apple sets new record in first half of 2025 By the end of the year, it's expected that the number of iPhones produced in India will surpass 42 million units.

New Delhi:

There has been a significant increase in worldwide demand for iPhones made in India. A recent report shows that Apple has reached new highs in both production and exports during the first half of the year. Apple started making iPhones in India in 2017. The company begn production with the iPhone SE and has since expanded to produce all of its models there. According to the report, there has been a remarkable 53 per cent growth in iPhone production from January to June this year, driven largely by the ongoing tariff tensions between the US and China. Since April, iPhones sold in the US market have been sourced from India, positively impacting overall production.

Apple iPhones export

In the first half of 2025, Apple exported iPhones valued at about $22.56 billion, approximately Rs 1 lakh crore. In comparison, during the same period last year, exports were around $14.71 billion, or Rs 1.26 lakh crore. Canalys estimates that India's iPhone production for the first half of this year could reach up to 30 million units, with total production potentially exceeding 42 million units by year-end. Last year, Apple’s production also hit the 42 million mark.

Apple now plans to kick off mass production of the iPhone 17 both in India and China simultaneously. The trial production for the iPhone 17 series has recently begun, and mass production is expected to start soon. The much-anticipated iPhone 17 series is set to launch in September. Due to the strong demand for iPhones made in India within the US market, production will roll out alongside operations in China.

Meanwhile, Google has officially announced its Made by Google 2025 event, scheduled for August 20. The event will take place in New York and the keynote address will kick off at 10 AM PST (10:30 PM IST).

