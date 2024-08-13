Made by Google event 2024: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Made by Google

Google is all set to host its Made by Google event 2024 later tonight. The tech giant is set to launch the Google Pixel 9 series at the event. In addition to this, a new Pixel watch and new Pixel Buds are also expected to be unveiled at the event. The company will also reveal more details about Android 15 and its public rollout. Here’s how you can watch the ‘Made by Google’ event and what to expect.

How to watch Made by Google event 2024 online

The ‘Made by Google’ event 2024 will be hosted in Mountain View, California. The event will start at 10 am PDT (10.30 pm IST) on Tuesday, August 13. Interested viewers can watch the event live on the Made by Google YouTube channel.

What to expect from Made by Google event 2024

Here’s all that you can expect from Made by Google event 2024

Pixel 9: The standard model will include a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is expected to have 12GB of RAM, making it a powerful option for users.

Pixel 9 Pro: This model is rumored to have a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The camera setup may include a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 42-megapixel selfie camera, providing top-tier photography capabilities.

Pixel 9 Pro XL: As the flagship model, it will likely feature a large 6.9-inch display, a Tensor G4 chipset, and the security of the Titan M2 chip. It is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Google's second foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is expected to feature an 8-inch primary (inner) display and a 6.3-inch cover display, offering users a versatile and high-performance foldable experience.

Google Pixel Watch 3: Although no official details have been released, rumors suggest that the Pixel Watch 3 will be available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The display could support up to 2,000 nits of brightness, ensuring excellent visibility, and it may offer an extended battery life compared to its predecessor.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to debut with a redesigned case, improved battery life, and enhanced sound quality. These earbuds will likely be a key accessory for users of the new Pixel phones.

Android 15 and Gemini AI: The new Pixel phones are expected to come with Android 15, though Google has yet to confirm this. Additionally, the phones may feature support for Gemini AI, a new technology that promises to enhance the user experience with smarter, AI-driven features.

