MacBook Air plans to ship 7 mn units by end of 2022- report

MacBook Air is expected to ship as many as 7 million units in the second half of 2022, and will further add various colour options to its range, which is expected to be showcased in WWDC 2022

Saumya Nigam
Updated on: June 06, 2022 14:16 IST
Apple, Macbook, Apple iOS
Image Source : APPLE

MacBook

MacBook Air is in news again as Apple is reported to ship around 6 to 7 million units in the second half of 2022.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported an offered shipment forecast for the MacBook Air. He also stated that the model might support various colour range and will not be as expansive as previously claimed- reports AppleInsider.

It is rumoured that the new MacBook Air might surface at the WWDC 2022 keynote, and more colours than usual might be announced and will be made available.

In comments made on Sunday, Kuo offered that recent suggestions of a more refined colour palette could be right for the model.

Agreeing with comments made by Mark Gurman that the MacBook Air will be offered in only a few colours, Kuo doubles down by offering that Apple will "more likely offer three standard colour options and probably plus one new colour, rather than the rainbow style like the iMac as the market expects".

Current speculation has those colours being the usual Space Gray and Silver, as well as a new champagne-like gold option and a blue.

Inputs from IANS

