Low-budget smartphones may face price hike due to AI: Here's why Budget smartphone prices could rise as early as next quarter due to a reported chip supply shortage affecting low-end devices, according to a recent industry analysis.

New Delhi:

Bad news is ahead for smartphone buyers in India. Companies are expected to increase the price of low-end (budget) phones due to rising component costs. According to a recent report, chip prices are set to increase, which will likely lead to higher smartphone prices overall.

This shift comes as the growth of the AI data center market drives up chip demand. Furthermore, demand for mid-range and budget smartphones is currently declining as users increasingly shift to premium smartphones due to their superior features.

The impact on budget smartphones

According to a new report by research firm TrendForce, the impact of rising costs will be felt globally, not just in India. Chipmakers are prioritising the production of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, diverting capacity away from processors used in low-range phones, which will strain the supply chain.

TrendForce, a supply chain tracking company, specifically noted that the price of memory chips used in mid-range and budget smartphones is expected to increase. The decreasing supply of these standard memory chips will struggle to meet existing demand.

AI market drives up costs

Most companies are currently focusing on integrating AI features into premium phones. Driven by the rising demand for memory chips in the AI datacenter market, manufacturers are developing high-bandwidth memory cards. Reports suggest that the price of LPDDR4X RAM could increase by up to 10 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, which will impact the overall cost of smartphones.

Given the priority placed on high-end memory supply, manufacturers are reducing the production of standard memory chips. According to Counterpoint Research, most chipmakers are focusing on HBM chips, which could inadvertently increase the scarcity and demand for memory chips used in budget smartphones.

OEMs to pass costs to consumers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), or smartphone manufacturers, have confirmed plans to pass the shortage and rising costs of memory components directly to customers. Recently, Lu Weibing, president of the Chinese brand Xiaomi, confirmed on the social media platform Weibo that the pressure of rising memory chip prices will be transferred to consumers. Consequently, smartphone prices are bound to rise.

