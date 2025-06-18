Look for a tablet? OnePlus Pad Go gets Rs 4,000 discount, available for Rs 15,000: Find out where to buy OnePlus Pad Go is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, featuring a rear camera with an 8MP sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

New Delhi:

If you're in the market for an affordable tablet, there's an amazing deal you won't want to miss. The OnePlus Pad Go is currently being offered at its lowest price ever. This tablet features an impressive 11.35-inch display that supports 2.4K resolution and comes equipped with Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers for an immersive audio experience. It boasts an 8000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging capabilities.

OnePlus Pad Go discount

Launched in October 2023, the OnePlus Pad Go originally had a starting price of Rs 19,999 for the WiFi variant and Rs 21,999 for the cellular version. However, Amazon is now selling the WiFi version for just Rs 17,999 and the cellular variant for Rs 19,999. Plus, there's an additional offer of Rs 2,000 off when using an ICICI Bank credit card, bringing the effective starting price down to an enticing Rs 15,999.

OnePlus Pad Go specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go sports a sleek metallic back panel with a stylish two-tone design. It features two cameras—one on the front and one on the back. Similar to its premium counterpart, the tablet has slim bezels, enhancing its modern look. Available only in the vibrant Twin Mint color, it boasts an 11.35-inch screen with a 2.4K resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, achieving a peak brightness of 400 nits.

Underneath the surface, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It offers expandable internal storage of up to 1TB using a microSD card, making it versatile for users. Additionally, the OnePlus Pad Go features an 8,000 mAh battery, along with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging, and the charger is included in the retail package.

