Local telecom manufacturing set to boost entry-level jobs: Minister

The push for local telecom manufacturing, bolstered by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, is expected to generate more entry-level job opportunities and contribute to the development of skilled manpower, according to the Centre.

In a recent meeting with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the telecom sector, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of fostering inclusive and collaborative policy-making.

Minister Scindia highlighted the government’s commitment to resolving industry challenges on time while establishing an industry-friendly environment. The government is keen on simplifying processes to make it easier for businesses to operate and thrive.

This meeting was part of the newly-formed Stakeholders Advisory Committee (SAC) with telecom OEMs, where discussions focused on promoting indigenous manufacturing, adopting a practical implementation strategy, enhancing ease of doing business, and reviewing issues raised in earlier meetings.

The industry leaders presented the challenging yet feasible growth target set upon by themselves for the telecom sector. The SAC expressed confidence that developed telecom manufacturing will provide more job opportunities not only at the entry level but also help in building up skilled manpower resources.

“The initiative will be critical in engaging industry leaders in expanding and shaping the future of India's telecommunication ecosystem,” said the Ministry of Communications.

The industry members also assured to work hand-in-hand with the government for telecom sector growth — both domestic and international.

Minister Scindia assured them of full government support in resolving issues raised by them, adding that OEMs are expected to present the best practices followed in other countries.

The telecom equipment manufacturing sales in the country have crossed Rs 50,000 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, creating more than 17,800 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs. The telecom equipment production exceeded the milestone of Rs 50,000 crore with exports at about Rs 10,500 crore, according to the Ministry.

The Minister has constituted six distinct SACs to provide valuable insights to the DoT on various matters it. They are aimed at facilitating a consistent two-way dialogue with the government on matters related to the telecommunication sector.

