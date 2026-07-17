Lenovo Legion Y700 Infinite to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 leading version, 5G and AI features

New Delhi:

Lenovo’s gearing up to launch the Legion Y700 Infinite and the company has already started dropping official teasers, so now we know a few things for sure—even before it goes live in China next month.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 leading version confirmed

Lenovo has confirmed the Legion Y700 Infinite will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Leading Version. It comes with a peak CPU frequency of 4.74GHz and pairs with LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 Pro storage. Basically, it will be able to handle heavy multitasking and tougher games without breaking a sweat.

Advanced cooling system for gaming

They are not just cramming in raw power, though. Lenovo is tackling heat head-on. The tablet packs a massive 15,000 mm² vapour chamber, and with its custom Qiankun thermal management system, the company promises temperatures drop up to 4 degree celsius over previous models. All that means less thermal throttling and smoother, longer gaming sessions.

AI features and 5G connectivity

Connectivity and smarts get an upgrade, too. The Y700 Infinite supports 5G with Wi-Fi. And with Tianxi AI, Lenovo’s dropping in their own “AI personal intelligent agent” for smart tools and productivity boosters baked right into the system. They haven’t revealed everything about the AI yet, but they swear the user experience will feel more intelligent overall.

Leaked specifications hint at OLED display

On the leak front, Digital Chat Station spilt a few new details. Looks like Lenovo’s going with an 8-inch OLED display with a centred punch-hole camera. There’ll be physical SIM support, and the tablet covers the N79 5G band for people in the right regions.

Up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage expected

The leak suggests Lenovo could offer multiple memory and storage variants, including:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage

16GB RAM and 512GB storage

24GB RAM and 512GB storage

24GB RAM and 1TB storage

Even with all that hardware, it is expected to weigh just around 310 grams, pretty comfortable for a gaming slate.

Launch Timeline

Lenovo is further teasing a purple colourway, RGB accents, and a 50-megapixel rear camera, which shows they’re eyeing more than just gaming- it’s built for serious entertainment, too.

Mark next month on your calendar if you want to catch the Y700 Infinite’s China debut. Final pricing and any news of a global release should land at the launch event. Stay tuned.