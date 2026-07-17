Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 to launch on July 24 with 6000mAh battery, 120Hz display and more

New Delhi:

Lava’s ready to roll out its new Virat V1 series in India on July 24, aiming to give budget smartphone buyers some fresh options. Before the official launch, the company had already spilt the beans on key specs for both the Virat V1 5G and the Virat V1 4G, so people know what they’re getting into.

When you look at these phones, the first thing that jumps out is the focus on big batteries, smooth 120Hz displays, AI-powered cameras, and IP-rated protection. For anyone keeping an eye on affordable smartphones, that’s a pretty solid checklist.

Lava Virat V1 series: Launch timeline

The launch is set for July 24, with both models hitting Flipkart exclusively. Lava’s also sticking with its doorstep after-sales service, which a lot of folks in India will appreciate.

Colour options confirmed

Lava has announced multiple colour choices for both the upcoming models.

Lava Virat V1 5G: Arya Blue and Sonar Gold

Lava Virat V1 4G: Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver

Display and design

Both phones pack a 6.75-inch HD+ display, and the 120Hz refresh rate really does make a difference in everyday use. Things look and feel a lot smoother compared to the standard 60Hz, whether you are scrolling social feeds or watching videos. You also get IP64 dust and water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and even virtual RAM expansion. These details mean better durability and easier security, nothing fancy but actually useful.

Processor, RAM and battery

Inside, there are different processors. The Virat V1 5G runs on a Unisoc T8200 chip, comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and packs a huge 6,000mAh battery. The Virat V1 4G uses a Unisoc SC9863A chip and has the same RAM and storage but a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery. The extra capacity on the 5G model should keep you going longer, whether you’re streaming, gaming, or just going about your day.

AI camera features

The camera setup is straightforward: a dual rear camera system with a 13MP main shooter and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. AI features should help with portraits and image quality, even though Lava has not listed all the camera tricks yet.

Availability

The smartphones will be up for grabs right after the launch on Flipkart, but we will have to wait for the prices, as they are holding onto that detail until the big reveal. With everything on offer, especially the 5G version’s big battery and fast screen, Lava’s clearly hoping to grab more attention in the budget segment.