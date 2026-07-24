Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 launched in India: Price starts at Rs. 8999, sale begins from July 31

New Delhi:

Lava just rolled out its Virat Series in India, unveiling the Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1. Aimed right at India’s fast-growing online market, these phones are built for students, young professionals, homemakers, and new smartphone users after affordable but solid features. Lava teamed up with Flipkart to launch these phones, and they are sticking with their Made-in-India manufacturing approach.

Both the Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 pack big batteries, tough IP64-rated designs, pure Android, and expandable storage—keeping things simple and practical without the usual clutter.

Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 price in India

You can grab the Virat Series via Flipkart or the Lava India website starting July 31, 2026, at 12 PM.

Launch day prices

Virat V1 5G: Rs. 11,999

Virat V1: Rs. 8,999

Regular prices (From July 25)

Virat V1 5G: Rs. 12,999

Virat V1: Rs. 9,999

Lava Virat V1 5G: Features and specifications

This is the flagship of the two, aimed at anyone who wants an affordable 5G phone. The device comes with the following:

6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling

UNISOC T8200 processor

Runs on Android 16

4GB RAM (plus 4GB virtual, if you need extra)

64GB storage, expandable up to 1TB

Massive 6,000mAh battery

13MP AI dual rear camera

5MP selfie camera

IP64 dust and water resistance

Clean Android with no ads, no bloat

Available in Arya Blue and Sonar Gold.

Lava Virat V1: Features

The standard Virat V1 is all about everyday reliability at a pocket-friendly price. It comes with the following:

It features 6.75-inch HD+ display

Powered by UNISOC SC9863A processor

Run on clean Android interface

4GB RAM (plus 4GB virtual RAM)

64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery

13MP AI dual rear camera

5MP front camera

IP64 dust and water resistance

The device is available in two colour options: Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver.

Made for online shoppers

Lava specifically designed the Virat Series for digital-first buyers—those who prefer shopping online for new tech. With 17 years of experience, Lava backs these phones with solid design, manufacturing, and quality control. They promise a stock Android setup—free from ads or unnecessary preloaded apps. Thanks to Flipkart’s Open Box Delivery, you’ll even get doorstep delivery, even in remote areas.

After-sales service at your door

Lava’s Free Service@Home comes standard for both phones. If you need support or repairs, a technician shows up at your door. No need to hunt down a service center.

ALSO READ: