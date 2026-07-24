Lava Virat V1 5G, Virat V1 launched in India: Price starts at Rs. 8999, sale begins from July 31

Lava just rolled out its Virat Series in India, unveiling the Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1. Aimed right at India’s fast-growing online market, these phones are built for students, young professionals, homemakers, and new smartphone users after affordable but solid features. Lava teamed up with Flipkart to launch these phones, and they are sticking with their Made-in-India manufacturing approach.
Both the Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 pack big batteries, tough IP64-rated designs, pure Android, and expandable storage—keeping things simple and practical without the usual clutter.
Lava Virat V1 5G and Virat V1 price in India
You can grab the Virat Series via Flipkart or the Lava India website starting July 31, 2026, at 12 PM.
Launch day prices
- Virat V1 5G: Rs. 11,999
- Virat V1: Rs. 8,999
Regular prices (From July 25)
- Virat V1 5G: Rs. 12,999
- Virat V1: Rs. 9,999
Lava Virat V1 5G: Features and specifications
This is the flagship of the two, aimed at anyone who wants an affordable 5G phone. The device comes with the following:
- 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling
- UNISOC T8200 processor
- Runs on Android 16
- 4GB RAM (plus 4GB virtual, if you need extra)
- 64GB storage, expandable up to 1TB
- Massive 6,000mAh battery
- 13MP AI dual rear camera
- 5MP selfie camera
- IP64 dust and water resistance
- Clean Android with no ads, no bloat
Available in Arya Blue and Sonar Gold.
Lava Virat V1: Features
The standard Virat V1 is all about everyday reliability at a pocket-friendly price. It comes with the following:
- It features 6.75-inch HD+ display
- Powered by UNISOC SC9863A processor
- Run on clean Android interface
- 4GB RAM (plus 4GB virtual RAM)
- 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB
- Backed by a 5,000mAh battery
- 13MP AI dual rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- IP64 dust and water resistance
The device is available in two colour options: Nilgiri Blue and Himalayan Silver.
Made for online shoppers
Lava specifically designed the Virat Series for digital-first buyers—those who prefer shopping online for new tech. With 17 years of experience, Lava backs these phones with solid design, manufacturing, and quality control. They promise a stock Android setup—free from ads or unnecessary preloaded apps. Thanks to Flipkart’s Open Box Delivery, you’ll even get doorstep delivery, even in remote areas.
After-sales service at your door
Lava’s Free Service@Home comes standard for both phones. If you need support or repairs, a technician shows up at your door. No need to hunt down a service center.
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