Lava, a leading smartphone brand in India has rolled out a new addition in the Smart series and rolled out a new Smart 4 Pro in the Indian market. This is the new budget-friendly smartphone being introdiuced for the customers who are looking a smartphone with decent battery and updated specs. This handset is not breaking any records, but it is backed by a 7,000 mAh battery, along with a 90Hz display and a 13-megapixel rear camera- making it a decent choice for someone who is looking for a decent performing phone. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T610 chip and comes loaded with Android 16, so user will be getting the latest software with zero bloatware or annoying ads.

You can grab the Smart 4 Pro at Lava’s offline retail stores. It comes in two colours:

Konark Gold

Neelam Blue

And it will be available in just one variant: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

The price is locked at Rs. 10,999. Lava is also throwing in free doorstep service and a one-year warranty, which is a nice touch.

Display details

The smartphone further comes with dual SIM support and a big 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Lava said that it is drop- and shock-resistant, thanks to MIL-STD-810H certification.

Processor, RAM and storage

Inside, the Unisoc T610 powers the phone with six efficiency cores and two performance cores, topping out at 1.8GHz. You get 4GB of physical RAM, and there’s support for virtual RAM expansion up to 4GB. Storage isn’t huge, but you can boost it with a microSD card, up to 512GB.

As for cameras, you get a single 13-megapixel shooter in the back, plus an LED flash. Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel selfie camera in a waterdrop notch, and it uses screen flash for better low-light selfies.

Battery details

The 7,000 mAh battery really grabs attention, promising long-lasting use. It charges pretty fast with 18W support over USB Type-C. Security’s covered with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

All in all, the Lava Smart 4 Pro fits the bill for anyone needing a solid, affordable smartphone with a big battery, a smooth display, clean software, and all the basics that a user would expect.

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