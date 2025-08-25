Lava Play Ultra 5G budget gaming smartphone sale starts at Rs 14999 onwards: Where to buy? Lava Play Ultra 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 64MP camera and Android 15 OS. The smartphone is available on Amazon India with special bank discounts.

New Delhi:

Lava has officially started the sale of its budget gaming smartphone, the Lava Play Ultra 5G, in India. Featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 64MP camera, and Android 15, the smartphone is available on Amazon India with special bank discounts.

(Image Source : AMAZON)Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Price in India and variants

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is priced as follows:

6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 14,999

8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 16,499

The phone is available in two colour options- Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate.

Availability and Launch Offers

The Lava Play Ultra 5G can be purchased exclusively on Amazon India. Buyers can avail an introductory bank discount of ₹1,000 on select HDFC, SBI, and ICICI Bank credit cards, including EMI transactions. Lava is also offering free doorstep service across India for this model.

Display and performance

The smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness, designed to deliver a smooth gaming and viewing experience.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The HyperEngine gaming technology promises 20% higher FPS, enhanced graphics, and better battery efficiency.

Cameras for photography and video

On the rear, the Lava Play Ultra 5G sports a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor and a 5MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 13MP front camera.

The camera supports Night Mode, Portrait, HDR, AI tools, Panorama, Beauty mode, and Slow Motion recording.

Battery and charging

The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which can charge from 0–100 per cent in just 83 minutes. Lava claims the phone delivers 45 hours of talk time, 510 hours of standby, and around 650 minutes of YouTube playback.

Software and updates

The device runs on Android 15 with a bloatware-free, clean UI. Lava has promised 2 years of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

Audio, connectivity and build