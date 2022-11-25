Friday, November 25, 2022
     
Lava launches Blaze NXT at Rs 9299 with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset: Know more

Lava has launched Blaze NeX which has been priced at Rs 9,299 and is available across the retail network of LAVA. It will go on sale from Amazon and Lava's online store from December 2, 2022, onwards.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 25, 2022 13:52 IST
Image Source : LAVA Lava Blaze NXT

Lava Mobiles, a domestic smartphone brand has launched a new budget-friendly smartphone in the market, named Blaze NXT which is priced at Rs 9,299 and is available across the company's retail network across the country. The smartphone will go on sale from Amazon and Lava's online store from December 2, 2022, onwards.

The new handset from LAVA features a premium glass back and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset. It comes with a 6.5-inch display with a clock speed of up to 2.3 GHz. The device offers 4GB RAM which could be expanded further by 3GB and comes with an internal storage capacity of 64GB.

Image Source : LAVA Lava Blaze NXT

"The Blaze NXT comes with Glass Back and is the classiest entry-level smartphone to meet the demands of next-gen consumers," said Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, in a statement.

The new smartphone is equipped with a 13MP AI triple rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies including features like time-lapse, slow motion videos, GIFS and intelligent scanning of documents.

Additionally, it offers beauty mode features like smoothening, slimming, whitening and eye enlarger.

"For a superior after-sales consumer experience, a free service at home will also be provided to the customers wherein customers can avail the service at the doorstep within the warranty period," the company said.

Blaze NXT is supported by a 5000mAh battery and has a premium glass back and rear fingerprint sensor.

The new device comes in three colour variations -- Glass Blue, Glass Red and Glass Green.

Inputs from IANS

