Lava Bold N2 5G launched in India at Rs 12999 with 6000mAh battery: Details here

New Delhi:

Lava just rolled out the Bold N2 5G in India, adding another affordable option to its lineup. This phone wants to grab attention, especially if you’re hunting for something under Rs 15,000 and don’t want to miss out on the latest features. A big display, a huge battery, Android 16 right out of the box, and IP64 dust and water resistance—Lava’s ticking a lot of boxes with this one.

This model replaces the Lava Bold N2 4G that dropped earlier this year.

Lava Bold N2 5G: Price in India

The LAVA Bold N2 5G is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. If you act quickly during the launch, you can snag it for Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in two colours, Billionaire Blue and Regal Gold, and goes on sale June 9, 2026, at 12 PM on Amazon India.

Plus, Lava promises doorstep after-sales service, no matter where you live in India.

Lava Bold N2 5G: Specifications

Now, onto the specs. The Bold N2 5G brings a large 6.75-inch HD+ screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, so everything feels smooth: scrolling, gaming, binge-watching. There’s a waterdrop notch up top for the front camera.

Inside, the phone runs Android 16 and uses an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T8200 processor, paired with that 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Camera features

If you care about cameras, you get a 13MP dual setup on the back and a 5MP selfie shooter up front. For security, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor—fast and easy.

Massive 6,000mAh battery

But the big selling point has to be the battery. Lava stuck a 6,000mAh battery inside this phone, claiming it’ll last up to 815 minutes on YouTube or 743 minutes with the screen on. The phone supports 18W fast charging, though you only get a 10W charger in the box.

Additional features

The Lava Bold N2 5G also offers:

5G connectivity

IP64-rated dust and water resistance

Android 16 software

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Large battery backup

So in case you want a budget phone with solid battery life, up-to-date software, a high refresh rate display, 5G, and a tough build—the Bold N2 5G makes a really strong case. For the price, it covers a lot of ground.