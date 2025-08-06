Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G teased: India’s slimmest budget 5G smartphone with Dimensity 7060 Lava has officially teased its upcoming Blaze AMOLED 2 5G smartphone, revealing the slim design and key specifications. Expected to launch under Rs 15,000, the device is to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Dimensity 7060 chipset, Android 15 OS and a 50MP Sony camera sensor.

New Delhi:

Lava, one of the smartphone brands from India, has teased the design of its upcoming Blaze AMOLED 2 5G smartphone. The news became official after the social media post was pushed by the company, which hinted at an imminent launch in the country. The teaser further revealed the slim profile, flat edges and a glossy marble-finish back panel on the device, confirming that the phone will be offered in Feather White and Midnight Black colour variants.

Lava further claimed that this will be India’s slimmest 5G smartphone under the budget of Rs 15,000, with a thickness of just 7.55mm. The rear panel showcases a dual-camera setup housed in a rectangular black module, along with the Lava branding at the bottom left. The phone’s minimalist yet stylish Linea design complements its sleek look.

Expected specifications and features

According to previous leaks and official teasers, the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, clocked at 2.6GHz, promising solid performance in the budget segment.

The handset will be equipped with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and an additional 6GB virtual RAM, coupled with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will run on Android 15, with Lava confirming a bloatware-free and ad-free ‘Pure Android’ experience.

Camera, battery and extra perks

The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony AI rear sensor, which is supported by a secondary sensor and LED flash. On the front, the details remain under wraps. The will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which will further support a 33W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

On the security front, the device will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Lava is also offering free doorstep service post-purchase, enhancing customer support for users across India.

The official launch date is yet to be confirmed, but expectations are high for a mid-August debut.