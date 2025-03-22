Jio’s Rs 899 plan offers free Jio Hotstar subscription to watch IPL: Details here With this budget-friendly plan, Jio has ensured that users can enjoy seamless connectivity, uninterrupted entertainment, and high-speed internet without worrying about costly recharges.

Reliance Jio has once again delighted its 46 crore+ users by introducing a budget-friendly long-term recharge plan. The telecom giant has launched a 90-day plan that offers unlimited calls, high-speed data, and OTT benefits, ensuring users don’t have to worry about frequent recharges.

Jio's 90-day plan at Rs 899

Jio has expanded its portfolio with a new Rs 899 prepaid plan, providing an affordable long-term option for users who want to avoid the hassle of monthly recharges. This plan is ideal for those looking for longer validity at a reasonable price.

Plan Benefits: Unlimited calls and 2GB data per day

Jio’s Rs 899 plan comes with a validity of 90 days and offers:

Unlimited voice calls across all local and STD networks 100 free SMS per day 2GB daily high-speed data, amounting to 180GB total data Extra 20GB bonus data, bringing the total to 200GB Free Jio Hotstar subscription for IPL 2025

With IPL 2025 around the corner, Jio is also offering a free Jio Hotstar subscription for 90 days. This allows users to enjoy live cricket matches, movies, and web series without extra cost.

Additional perks: Free cloud storage

Apart from data and entertainment benefits, Jio is also providing users with 50GB of free cloud storage, making it easier to store important files and media online.

Why this plan is a great deal?

It comes with long validity at an affordable price which fits perfectly for IPL lovers.

It offers bigger data for users who need more.

You will not have to recharge frequently for around three months.

Great for IPL fans with a free Jio Hotstar subscription.

