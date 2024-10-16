Jio offers unlimited data for Rs 101 with validity of up to two months

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio unlimited data recharge

In July of this year, Jio made significant changes to both its prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. As a result of these revisions, the average cost of Jio's recharge plans increased by 15 percent. This led many of Jio's subscribers to consider switching to BSNL due to its more affordable recharge plans. In response to the potential loss of subscribers, Jio introduced new, more economical recharge plans to retain its customer base. Notably, Jio launched a recharge plan that provides unlimited 5G data at a highly competitive price point. Let's delve into the details of this new recharge plan.

Jio Rs 101 recharge plan

Jio's Rs 101 recharge plan falls under the 'True Unlimited Upgrades' category and is priced at Rs 101. This plan remains valid for the duration of the base active plan. It offers unlimited 5G data along with an additional 6GB of 4G data. It's important to note that this recharge plan is applicable with specific recharge plans, including all 1GB per day recharge plans and all 1.5GB per day plans with a validity of more than 1 month and less than or equal to 2 months. Moreover, the unlimited 5G data feature is accessible when connected to the Jio True 5G network, provided that the device is 5G compatible.

This recharge plan is particularly beneficial for users who consume more than 1GB of data daily and prefer not to purchase additional data at a high cost. With this recharge plan, users can enjoy unlimited 5G data in addition to the extra 4G data, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

Meanwhile, at the 2024 Indian Mobile Congress (IMC), Reliance Jio unveiled its newest additions to the JioBharat series—JioBharat V3 and V4. These cutting-edge 4G-enabled feature phones are designed to provide users with improved connectivity and a range of digital services, catering to those seeking both affordability and a modern digital experience.

The JioBharat V3 and V4 are packed with a suite of Jio apps, granting access to live TV, UPI-based digital payments, and video streaming. With these compact feature phones, users can delve into a digital ecosystem that goes beyond basic calling and messaging, offering services like JioTV, JioPay, and JioCinema.

