Jio launches Rs 10000 recharge plan with 3-year validity, 2.5GB daily data and OTT benefits

Reliance Jio have launched a long-validity prepaid plan at Rs 10,000, which will give you benefits for three years without you having to top up at all. The plan was announced around Dhanteras and offers 36 months' validity, unlimited voice calls, 2.5GB of high-speed data per day and 100 SMS per day. It also comes with JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood and Canva Pro Lite as part of the package. The plan is set to go live via the MyJio app and the Jio website from 7th November.

Jio Rs 10,000 recharge plan: Benefits and validity

The biggest draw with Jio's new prepaid plan is the three-year validity. It is priced at Rs 10,000 and is aimed at those who simply want to get rid of the monthly/annual recharges.

The plan has unlimited voice calling throughout India and free national roaming. You get 2.5GB of high-speed data every day (which comes to a total of 2,737.5GB over 1,095 days). There are also 100 free SMS messages per day as part of the package.

Jio is also providing unlimited 5G data to eligible subscribers (subject to Jio's applicable 5G eligibility and usage terms).

Here is a breakdown of the benefits:

Price: Rs 10,000

Validity: 3 years (1,095 days)

Data: 2.5GB daily

5G: Unlimited 5G data for eligible users

Calling: Unlimited voice calls

SMS: 100 messages daily

National roaming: Free

Jio bundles OTT and productivity subscriptions

Other than the connectivity benefits, the Rs 10,000 recharge also comes with a number of additional subscriptions.

Subscribers get access to JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood and a 12-month Canva Pro Lite subscription (useful for making presentations, social media posts, etc).

Jio is also offering 50GB of storage on JioAICloud so users can store their files and other digital content in the cloud.

These bundled benefits make the recharge far more than just a long-term calling and data plan.

Jio Rs 15 data pack also offers 1GB data

Separately, Jio has launched an affordable Rs 15 data add-on (valid for 24 hours) which provides 1GB of high-speed mobile data. This is for customers who find themselves running out of data on their regular plan.

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