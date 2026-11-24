Jio just rolled out its Happy New Year 2.0 recharge plans for prepaid users in India, bringing a couple of fresh unlimited data options and extra add-ons for folks who want more internet without the fuss. There are two main unlimited packs: one at Rs. 399 for the month and a big annual plan at Rs. 3,999. Both give you unlimited 4G and 5G data, unlimited calls, daily SMS, and a bunch of digital freebies, including a Canva Pro subscription.

Jio Happy New Year 2.0 recharge plans: Price and benefits

If you like to recharge monthly, the Rs. 399 plan has you covered for 28 days. You get unlimited data and calls, 100 texts a day, Canva Pro for a full year, access to JioHotstar Mobile (with Hollywood stuff), FanCode via JioTV, JioGames on your phone, and 50GB of JioAICloud storage. There are some extra partner deals thrown in too.

Now, if you prefer not thinking about recharging for the whole year, the Rs. 3,999 plan is for you. It comes with everything in the shorter plan-a whole year of unlimited data and calls, 100 SMS daily, JioHotstar Mobile, FanCode, 50GB cloud storage, and assorted vouchers. The only notable difference: you get Canva Pro Lite (not the full-on Pro version), which gives you designs and templates worth Rs. 1,590.

Do not need a regular plan but need a burst of unlimited 5G?

Jio is launching add-on packs at Rs. 15 and Rs. 25, where you get unlimited 5G data for one or two days with no speed limit. These are handy for heavy streaming, downloads, or whenever you need that extra boost without worrying about data caps.

Unlimited Night Data pack

And for night owls, there is the Rs. 50 Unlimited Night Data pack. You get all-you-can-eat 4G or 5G data from midnight till 5 AM every day, valid for 28 days. So, go ahead and binge, download huge files, or kick off your backups after hours, as your daytime data will not be taking a hit.

Basically, Jio’s Happy New Year 2.0 bundles keep things simple: monthly or yearly unlimited plans packed with digital perks, plus new add-ons for extra speed or late-night usage. It’s all about covering every kind of data need and maybe tempting you with a few extra app subscriptions while they are at it.

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