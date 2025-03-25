Jio delights users! Offers 200-day validity with free calling, 2.5GB daily data at affordable price Jio now offers a plan that relieves customers of the hassle of recharging for 200 days. This plan also includes benefits such as free calling and data.

Reliance Jio has firmly established itself as the leading telecom provider in the country, boasting over 46 crore users of its SIM cards. What sets Jio apart from competitors like Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL is its diverse range of recharge plans. Recently, Jio has expanded its offerings to include long-validity plans, introducing an option that allows customers to go 200 days without needing to recharge.

Jio’s lineup features a variety of recharge plans tailored to meet different needs, with both budget-friendly and premium options available. Customers can choose from plans with durations of 84 days, 90 days, 98 days, or even a full year. However, if you’re looking for long validity without committing to an annual plan, the 200-day option could be just what you need.

This 200-day plan comes packed with numerous benefits: customers enjoy unlimited free calling to all networks, 5G data, and free SMS messaging. Priced at Rs 2025, this plan is hailed as one of Jio's top 5G recharge options. Each day, users receive 100 free SMS along with an impressive total of 500GB of high-speed data for the entirety of the 200 days, allowing for 2.5GB of data usage daily. Even if you exceed your daily limit, you’ll still have internet access, albeit at reduced speeds.

Jio Rs 2025 recharge plan

Beyond the standard features, Jio offers many additional perks to enhance the customer experience. Upon activating the recharge plan, users receive a complimentary 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar, granting access to a plethora of the latest movies and web series.

Moreover, Jio is providing up to 50GB of AI cloud storage within the plan, ensuring that users don't have to worry about running out of space on their devices. On top of that, a free subscription to Jio TV is included, allowing customers to enjoy live TV channels and a variety of engaging programs.

