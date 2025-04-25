Jio, Airtel Soar, but BSNL and Vi bleed users again: TRAI's February telecom report TRAI has published the data for telecom users in February 2025. According to the latest figures, Airtel and Jio have once again emerged as the leading telecom providers, each adding millions of new users to their networks during this period.

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently published data on telecom users for February, following the release of January's figures just two days ago on April 22. Similar to January, both Airtel and Jio have seen significant growth in their mobile user base, while Vodafone-Idea and BSNL have faced declines. According to TRAI's latest report, the total number of mobile users in India rose from 115.1 crore to 115.4 crore as of February 28, 2025, marking a monthly growth rate of 0.24 percent.

Once again, Airtel and Jio have left other telecom providers in the dust regarding user acquisition. Jio added 6,80,000 new users in January, followed by a substantial increase of 17.6 lakh in February. Airtel also performed well, bringing in 16.5 lakh new users in January and 15.9 lakh in February. In contrast, BSNL faced the brunt of user losses, shedding 5,67,000 customers in February, while Vodafone-Idea experienced a loss of over 20,000 users.

When it comes to market share, Jio has solidified its dominance in the wireless sector by welcoming millions of new users. As of February, Jio's market share stands at 40.52 percent, with a total user base climbing to 46.75 crore. Airtel has also increased its user count to 38.85 crore, raising its market share to 33.67 percent. Meanwhile, Vodafone-Idea continues to see a downward trend, with its user base now at 20.5 crore and a market share of 17.84 percent. BSNL’s situation is similarly concerning, as its market share has dwindled to just 7.89 percent, with a user base reduced to 9.1 crore.

In terms of total wireless users, which includes both mobile and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), the numbers jumped from 115.7 crore to 116.03 crore, reflecting a growth of 0.27 percent. Reliance Jio continues to outpace Airtel significantly in the 5G FWA segment, with Jio’s user base reaching over 6,27,100, while Airtel has grown to 1,03,400.

