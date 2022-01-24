Jio 5G service to launch soon in 1000 cities of India

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE:JIO Jio

Highlights Jio 5G services will initially be available only in 13 major cities

Jio further stated that it has been testing healthcare and industrial automation on its 5G network

Jio stated that they have collaborated with WhatsApp to simplify the prepaid recharge experience

Recently, Reliance Jio announced their completion of 5G coverage planning for India, in the top 1,000 cities. The company announced the expansion, post the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) announced that the 5G services will be launched in India.

Jio further stated that it has been testing healthcare and industrial automation on its 5G network. Jio is likely to roll out 5G in phases, as DoT has mentioned that 5G services will initially be available only in 13 major cities. The company has been working on a 5G data-driven network that will be based on targeted customer consumption revenue with the use of Heat maps, 3D maps and ray-tracing technology for precise coverage planning to target high-consumption and high-perception locations.

Jio stated that they have collaborated with WhatsApp to simplify the prepaid recharge experience and reported a growth of 8.8%, in net profit to Rs 3,795 crore by the end of December 2021 (in the third quarter).

Jio’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) has increased to Rs 151 from Rs 143.6 in the previous quarter, month-by-month (October-December 2021). This is likely because of the hike in the prices of new Jio recharge plans in the nation.