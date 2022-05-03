JBL launches Tune 230 NC and 130 NC TWS at a Rs 4,599 onwards, all you need to know

JBL has recently added two new TWS named JBL Tune 130 NC and 230 NC for the Indian market. Both the earbuds come with an active noise cancellation feature and are available at a starting price of Rs. 4,599 for Tune 130 NC and Rs. 5,499 for Tune 230 NC.
JBL Tune 230NC
Tune 230 NC earbud comes with JBL pure bass sound and has been designed with a Stick form factor along with four microphones, claiming to deliver crisp and clear call quality. The TWS offers a total of 40-hours of playtime and talking of the charging speed, the device can charge and give you 1 hour of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging.
The new Tune 230 NC can be synced with the JBL Headphones App- which let the user explore a number of features. User can customize their headphones according to the choice of Equalizer, activating/deactivating of Active Noise Cancellation, Music or Video mode, Ambient Aware, and many more features to opt from.
JBL Tune 230 NC is available at HARMAN Brand Stores along with other retail and online stores from today onwards. Also, those who would like to explore can visit in.JBL.com. The earbuds are available in 3 colour variants- Black, Blue and White.
Available at Rs. 5,499 (at the time of writing on HARMAN Brand Store)
JBL Tune 230 NC Specifications:
- Active noise cancelling
- Smart Ambient with Ambient Aware and Talk Through features
- 40 hours of playtime
- Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1-hour playtime)
- IPX4 certified- water and sweat resistant
- JBL Pure Bass sound with making your own Equalizer feature using JBL Headphones App
- TWS stick shape
- 4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each bud)
- built-in Google and Alexa voice assistants
- Bluetooth v5.2 with Fast Pair enabled by Google
- Dual Connect + Sync
- Touch controls
- Compatible with JBL Headphones App
JBL Tune 130 NC
The new JBL Tune 130 NC delivers JBL pure bass sound and is designed for listening to music on the move. The earbuds support the Active Noise Cancellation feature and come with 40 hours of playtime. This earbud variant from JBL also comes with 4 microphones to keep the voice crystal clear during the calls. This earbud is also powered by JBL Headphones App, enabling the users to explore a bunch of features and customize their headphones as per the user choice.
JBL Tune 130 NC will be available at HARMAN Brand Stores, Amazon.in, in.JBL.com at a price tag of Rs. 4,999. Also, the earbuds will be available in three colour variants- Black, Blue and White.
Priced in India: Rs 4,599 (at the time of writing)
JBL Tune 130 NC Specifications:
- Active noise cancelling
- Smart Ambient with Ambient Aware
- Talk Through features
- 40 hours of playtime (10 + 30 hours with a case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)
- Speed charge
- IPX4 certification- water and sweat resistant
- JBL Pure Bass sound to make own Equalizer feature using JBL Headphones App TWS bud shape
- 4-mic technology (2-mic on each)
- Voice assistant with built-in Hey Google and Alexa
- Bluetooth v5.2 with Fast Pai enabled by Google
- Dual Connect + Sync
- Touch controls
- Compatible with JBL Headphones App