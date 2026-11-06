JBL 3 Series MkIII Studio Monitors, 310S MkIII Subwoofer launched with Class D amplification

JBL just rolled out its new 3 Series MkIII studio monitors along with the 310S MkIII powered subwoofer. The lineup now includes three monitors: the 305P MkIII, 306P MkIII, and 308P MkIII. Across the board, you get updated acoustic designs, new drivers, and Class D amps that promise clearer sound and sharper stereo imaging.

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For now, JBL has not shared prices yet (as of the time of writing). But as per the information available, what we do know is that the new monitors and sub will go on sale in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa starting November 3, 2026.

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North American release is a bit later, scheduled for January 7, 2027. Let us get into the details.

JBL 3 Series MkIII Studio Monitors: Features

All three models (305P MkIII, 306P MkIII, and 308P MkIII) will come with reworked high- and low-frequency drivers and JBL’s improved Image Control Waveguide. This means wider coverage, tighter stereo imaging, and less distortion.

The 305P MkIII is the most compact, built around a 5-inch two-way design. You get a low end that reaches down to 45Hz, up to 109dB peak SPL, and 86 watts of Class D power.

Step up to the 306P MkIII, and you are looking at a 6.5-inch two-way design. That gets you a lower 43Hz bass extension, higher peak SPL at 112dB, and more power: 110 watts from the amp. It’s aimed at project studios that need a bit more punch.

The biggest is the 308P MkIII with its 8-inch driver. Here, the bass goes down to 41Hz and pushes to a peak of 113dB, backed by 110W of Class D amplification.

All three models use JBL’s front-firing Slipstream port and have balanced Neutrik combo inputs for easy hook-up. There’s also a selectable input sensitivity (+4 dBu/-10 dBV), so they’ll play nice with most interfaces, mixers, and other equipment.

Another handy feature: one-touch room controls, giving access to 81 different EQ combinations. Fine-tuning your setup for the room is simple. Each monitor also has M4 mounting points, useful for custom installations. For setups, you’re covered—these monitors work in stereo, 2.1, surround, or even immersive audio environments.

JBL 310S MkIII Subwoofer: Features

JBL 310S MkIII powered subwoofer pairs right up with the new monitors. It sports a 10-inch driver and is built to fit into any monitoring configuration: stereo, 2.1, surround, and beyond.

This sub drops down to 26Hz in the low end and can hit a peak SPL of 116dB, powered by a solid 300 watts of Class D amplification. It’s a good fit for anyone needing extra bass depth in their studio.

Price and release dates

No pricing just yet, but availability is clear: the new 3 Series MkIII monitors and the 310S MkIII subwoofer hit shelves in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa on November 3, 2026. North American buyers will see them a couple of months later, starting January 7, 2027.

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