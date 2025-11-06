ISRO aims to transfer 50% of PSLV development to Indian industry, says V Narayanan V Narayanan stated that the Indian consortium led by HAL and L&T has produced the first PSLV rocket, with the launch planned for before the end of this financial year, most likely by February.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan announced on Thursday that the space agency plans to transfer 50 per cent of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) development to an industry consortium. Hailing the capability of the domestic aerospace, defense, and engineering sector, Narayanan noted that Indian industry already contributes 80 per cent to 85 per cent of the systems for ISRO's various missions.

"Today, when you look at the PSLV, the workhorse of India, they [the Indian consortium headed by HAL and L&T] have produced the first rocket," the ISRO chief said during the India Manufacturing Show. "We are going to launch it before the end of this financial year, mostly by February".

The announcement was made at the 7th Edition of the India Manufacturing Show (IMS 2025)—India’s premier trade fair for the Aerospace, Defence, and General Engineering sectors—held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

"Once we succeed in two launches [by the Indian consortium], our plan is to give at least 50 per cent of the PSLV development directly to the Indian industry consortium," Narayanan explained.

Indian industry contribution in space sector

He emphasised the industry's massive contribution, citing the CMS-03 mission—India's heaviest communication satellite—launched using the LVM3-M5 'Bahubali' rocket. "This mission is launched by ISRO, no doubt about it, but if you look at the contribution, almost 80 per cent to 85 per cent of the systems were delivered by the entire industry. That’s the volume of the contribution by the Indian industries," the ISRO chairperson asserted.

He later underlined that 80 per cent of the contribution to every rocket launched by ISRO is now made by Indian industry, with approximately 450 industries supporting ISRO's missions.

Milestones and future plans

Reflecting on ISRO’s journey, Narayanan recalled the humble beginning: the successful launch of a tiny US-made rocket from Indian soil on November 21, 1963.

He then highlighted a recent major milestone: the launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) Satellite in July this year. He noted that the entire NISAR satellite—involving a $1.2 billion (Rs 10,300 crore) investment by JPL-NASA for payload and antenna—was built, assembled, and launched by an Indian rocket in India.

Narayanan acknowledged that the union government's space sector reform provided a big boost to these industries. "At that point in time, we hardly had a few startups, three to four, working for the space programmes in the country. Today, I am happy to inform that a 330-plus startup ecosystem is working in the country," he stated.

Furthermore, ISRO has transferred the technology for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to HAL through a Rs 511 crore agreement, with plans to shift the production of 16 SSLVs to private industries.

Defining achievements

Recalling key achievements, Narayanan defined India’s soft landing near the Moon’s South Pole on August 23, 2023, as a "defining moment for global space science," making India the first country to achieve a successful landing near that lunar region.

He also described the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan) as a 'marvel of precision,' stating, "The spacecraft travelled 600 million kilometers, and its engine restarted flawlessly after 295 days—a feat no other nation has achieved in its first attempt".

Narayanan also underlined India’s technological self-sufficiency in cryogenic engine technology, which was denied to India in the early 1990s. "Today, we have developed three indigenous cryogenic propulsion systems. A country that once carried rocket parts on bicycles now builds world-class engines," he added.

Marking another milestone, Narayanan said ISRO completed its 100th rocket launch on January 29, 2024, calling it "a golden chapter in India’s space history." He also mentioned the recent development of a 32-bit indigenous computer processor, jointly built by HCL and ISRO, as a major step toward achieving electronics independence.

The ISRO chief concluded by noting that India currently operates 56 satellites for communication, navigation, and Earth observation, a number that will be scaled up three to four times. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal to raise the number of annual launches from the current 10–12 to around 50 within five years.

