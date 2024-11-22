Is this the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? Leaked images reveal new design tweaks

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S series

Fresh leaks have surfaced online for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, offering a sneak peek into the design. Shared by leakers @Jukanlosreve and @OnLeaks, the images of dummy units have shown the idea of what the flagship phone might look like upon release. While these images are not the final product, they showcase key design elements that could make their way into the upcoming phone.

Flat frame and updated display design

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to feature a more angular, flat frame with rounded corners, marking a shift from previous Ultra models. This design change resembles a hybrid of the Galaxy S24's base plus models, giving the device a boxier aesthetic. Additionally, the display appears to be entirely flat, ditching the curved edges seen in earlier Ultra models.

Rear camera setup similar to the S24 Ultra

The rear camera design of the S25 Ultra largely mirrors the setup found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, though some details remain uncertain. Previous rumours hinted at a ridged camera ring design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but these dummy units do not show that feature, sparking debate about whether the final design will include it.

Galaxy S25 Ultra colour options leaked

The leaked dummy units also suggest potential colour options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The colours shown include Titanium Black and either Titanium Gray or Silver. Samsung is expected to offer four standard colours—Titanium Black, Blue, Gray, and Silver—along with three exclusive online options, including Jade Green and Pink Gold.

The accuracy of leaks is still in question

While the leaked images are generating excitement, some experts urge caution. Leaker @MaxJmb has pointed out that the dummy units may not be fully representative of the final design. Discrepancies, such as differences in the camera ring design, suggest that these mockups may not capture all the details accurately.

As the official launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra nears, further leaks and confirmations are expected to reveal more about the device’s features and final design.

