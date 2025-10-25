IRCTC website down again, suspending ticket bookings amid festival season rush The IRCTC website is experiencing another outage, frustrating users who are now unable to book tickets through the site or app during the critical festive season.

New Delhi:

The IRCTC website is experiencing another outage, preventing users from booking tickets via both the site and the app during the critical festive season. Once again, numerous users are reporting problems booking tickets on the IRCTC website and app. Visitors attempting to access the site are seeing the recurring error message: "This Site is currently unreachable, please try after some time".

This is the second major outage just before the holiday period, as users faced similar difficulties booking tickets right before Diwali. While the IRCTC server was restored after a few hours last time, enabling passengers to book tickets again, the repeated failure during the festive season is severely inconveniencing lakhs of rail passengers.

As of now, IRCTC has issued no official statement regarding the current outage or when the ticket booking services are expected to resume.

Users have flooded the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to report issues with the IRCTC website, sharing screenshots that show problems with ticket booking. This outage has also been tracked on Downdetector, a platform that monitors website and app status.

According to users on social media, the issue began around 10:00 AM, which coincides with the opening of the Tatkal booking window for AC tickets. Users attempting to make online reservations during this crucial time were repeatedly met with a "Server Unavailable" error message.

Meanwhile, with passengers returning after Diwali and others traveling for Chhath, North Eastern Railway has increased capacity to handle the surge. They have introduced 186 special trains and set up additional ticket counters and digital display boards at major stations, including Gorakhpur. The railways have also bolstered security and crowd control systems at key terminals to ensure safe and smooth passenger movement.

ALSO READ: Why iPhone 17 Pro Max models in Cosmic Orange colour are turning Pink?